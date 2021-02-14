Minnesota under a Wind Chill Warning to start Valentine's Day

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CST, Benton County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Dodge County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Fillmore County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Jackson County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Mower County, Murray County, Nobles County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Olmsted County, Pennington County, Pipestone County, Red Lake County, Rock County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wabasha County, Winona County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Buffalo County, Washburn County

Minnesota under a Wind Chill Warning to start Valentine's Day

Temperatures on Sunday morning

(FOX 9) - As the cold stretch continues, many will experience what might be the coldest Valentine's Day in Minnesota's recorded history. The record for the Twin Cities was set back in 1920 when the high temperature was -5. The forecast for this Sunday is -8. 

Sunday also marks another day with dangerous wind chills, as the Twin Cities wakes up to temperatures of -18 degrees and "feels like" temperatures of -38 degrees.

FOX 9 Weather Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021

With temperatures and wind chills like this, frost bite is possible on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes. 

The entire state of Minnesota, and much of Wisconsin is under a wind chill warning throughout the morning.