Minnesota under a Wind Chill Warning to start Valentine's Day

As the cold stretch continues, many will experience what might be the coldest Valentine's Day in Minnesota's recorded history. The record for the Twin Cities was set back in 1920 when the high temperature was -5. The forecast for this Sunday is -8.

Sunday also marks another day with dangerous wind chills, as the Twin Cities wakes up to temperatures of -18 degrees and "feels like" temperatures of -38 degrees.

With temperatures and wind chills like this, frost bite is possible on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes.

The entire state of Minnesota, and much of Wisconsin is under a wind chill warning throughout the morning.