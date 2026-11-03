Minnesota weather: Twin Cities sets daily rainfall record for Nov. 3
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s been a wet start to November, and the National Weather Service (NWS) says the state hit a record for rainfall on Tuesday that had lasted more than five decades.
Twin Cities sets daily rainfall record
What we know:
According to NWS, the Twin Cities got a record-setting 0.66 inches of rain as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday. That breaks a 56-year-old record for Nov. 3.
NWS officials say the previous record was 0.53 inches, set in 1970.
Rainy start to November
The backstory:
The bulk of the rain moved through Monday, with some of the highest totals reported in northern parts of the state.
Rain showers will continue off and on through Tuesday afternoon and evening, with additional showers expected Wednesday.
Here's a look at the rainfall totals so far:
Statewide rainfall totals
By the numbers:
Here's a look at statewide rainfall totals through 11 a.m. on Tuesday:
- Ely: 2.75 inches
- Hibbing: 2.48 inches
- Grand Marais: 2.26 inches
- Morris: 2.01 inches
- Duluth: 1.85 inches
- Brainerd: 1.77 inches
- Alexandria: 1.71 inches
- Bemidji: 1.40 inches
- La Crosse: 1.35 inches
- St. Cloud: 1.17 inches
- International Falls: 1.09 inches
- Hinckley: 0.99 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.98 inches
- Rochester: 0.95 inches
- MSP Airport: 0.92 inches
- Owatonna: 0.86 inches
- Mankato: 0.82 inches
- Willmar: 0.80 inches
- Hayward: 0.80 inches
- New Richmond: 0.78 inches
- Red Wing: 0.77 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.68 inches
- Eau Claire: 0.62 inches
- Marshall: 0.61 inches
- Cambridge: 0.60 inches
- Windom: 0.45 inches
- Faribault: 0.42 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.37 inches
Record-breaking rainfall in northern MN
Dig deeper:
Several northern Minnesota cities broke daily rainfall records Monday, Nov. 2, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Hibbing recorded 2.18 inches of rain, shattering its previous daily record of 0.53 inches set in 1992.
Duluth also set a new daily rainfall record with 1.48 inches, surpassing the previous record of 1.22 inches set in 1961.
International Falls recorded 1.05 inches, breaking its previous record of 0.62 inches set in 2000.
In addition to the rainfall records, several cities set new records for their warmest daily low temperatures Monday. Duluth and International Falls both recorded lows of 52 degrees, while Brainerd reached 55 degrees.
The Source: Information provided by the National Weather Service.