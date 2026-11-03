Minnesota weather: Twin Cities sets daily rainfall record for Nov. 3

The Brief We've had a wet start to November, and Minnesota set a record for rainfall on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, the Twin Cities has gotten 0.66 inches of rain, breaking a 56-year-old record. The previous record was set in 1970, at 0.53 inches.



It’s been a wet start to November, and the National Weather Service (NWS) says the state hit a record for rainfall on Tuesday that had lasted more than five decades.

Twin Cities sets daily rainfall record

What we know:

According to NWS, the Twin Cities got a record-setting 0.66 inches of rain as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday. That breaks a 56-year-old record for Nov. 3.

NWS officials say the previous record was 0.53 inches, set in 1970.

Rainy start to November

The backstory:

The bulk of the rain moved through Monday, with some of the highest totals reported in northern parts of the state.

Rain showers will continue off and on through Tuesday afternoon and evening, with additional showers expected Wednesday.

Here's a look at the rainfall totals so far:

Statewide rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Here's a look at statewide rainfall totals through 11 a.m. on Tuesday:

Ely: 2.75 inches

Hibbing: 2.48 inches

Grand Marais: 2.26 inches

Morris: 2.01 inches

Duluth: 1.85 inches

Brainerd: 1.77 inches

Alexandria: 1.71 inches

Bemidji: 1.40 inches

La Crosse: 1.35 inches

St. Cloud: 1.17 inches

International Falls: 1.09 inches

Hinckley: 0.99 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.98 inches

Rochester: 0.95 inches

MSP Airport: 0.92 inches

Owatonna: 0.86 inches

Mankato: 0.82 inches

Willmar: 0.80 inches

Hayward: 0.80 inches

New Richmond: 0.78 inches

Red Wing: 0.77 inches

Hutchinson: 0.68 inches

Eau Claire: 0.62 inches

Marshall: 0.61 inches

Cambridge: 0.60 inches

Windom: 0.45 inches

Faribault: 0.42 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.37 inches

Record-breaking rainfall in northern MN

Dig deeper:

Several northern Minnesota cities broke daily rainfall records Monday, Nov. 2, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Hibbing recorded 2.18 inches of rain, shattering its previous daily record of 0.53 inches set in 1992.

Duluth also set a new daily rainfall record with 1.48 inches, surpassing the previous record of 1.22 inches set in 1961.

International Falls recorded 1.05 inches, breaking its previous record of 0.62 inches set in 2000.

In addition to the rainfall records, several cities set new records for their warmest daily low temperatures Monday. Duluth and International Falls both recorded lows of 52 degrees, while Brainerd reached 55 degrees.