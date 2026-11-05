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Minnesota weather: Finally drying out for a cloudy and cool Thursday

By
FOX 9
Weather Forecast
Published November 5, 2026 6:24 AM CST
Published November 5, 2026 6:24 AM CST
MN weather: Drying out Thursday after days of rain
MN weather: Drying out Thursday after days of rain

MN weather: Drying out Thursday after days of rain

After several days of soaking rain, Minnesota is finally drying out Thursday. The Twin Cities metro saw 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, while more than 3 inches fell across parts of northeastern Minnesota. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has more on the rain totals and the latest forecast.

The Brief

    • The rain finally clears out Thursday after a multi-day event brought 1.5 to 2.5 inches to the Twin Cities.
    • Thursday stays cloudy and cool, with highs in the 40s and a northerly breeze.
    • Some sunshine returns Friday ahead of a pleasant weekend with highs in the 50s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After several days of rain, Minnesota is finally drying out, though clouds and chilly temperatures will stick around on Thursday.

Thursday's forecast in Minnesota 

The forecast:

The multi-day rain event is finally coming to an end Thursday after bringing 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain to the Twin Cities metro, with 3 to 4 inches or more across northeastern Minnesota. 

Thursday morning will start with misty conditions before gradually clearing for a cloudy, dry and cool afternoon. Temperatures hold steady in the 40s across Minnesota, accompanied by northerly winds at 10 to 15 mph. 

Thursday night stays quiet and chilly as clouds attempt to clear. Overnight lows fall into the 30s in central and southern Minnesota, with cooler 20s to the north.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Expect partly cloudy skies and fairly seasonable temperatures in the low to mid-40s on Friday. 

The weekend looks pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. Temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday before settling back into the above-average 50s by midweek.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

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