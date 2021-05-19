Tornado confirmed near Northfield during severe weather Wednesday night

A damaging tornado was reported on the ground in Webster, Minnesota Wednesday night, which is about six miles west of Northfield.

Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn told FOX 9 he saw a possible tornado touchdown, however, he has not seen any damage. Though, with it getting dark, he said crews will likely have to return in the morning for a full review of the area.

At one point, a tornado warning was issued for portions of four counties southwest of the Twin Cities metro area. Radar rotation was seen near the Lakeville and Apple Valley area just before 9 p.m. The severe weather worked its way north up the I-35 corridor throughout the night Wednesday.

The weather radar as severe weather moves into the south Twin Cities metro following a confirmed tornado in Northfield, Minnesota Wednesday night.

A funnel cloud was spotted on video near Owatonna, Minnesota earlier in the evening. Steele County officials said they did not have any reports of damage as a result of the severe weather.

The storm continued to move up the I-35 corridor from Northfield to Burnsville, where circulation on radar appeared to show a possible tornado. FOX 9 reporters in the area noted rain in the area as well as an "eerie" quiet, but relatively calm winds.

Advertisement

Just before 9:30 p.m. tornado warnings for the south metro had expired.