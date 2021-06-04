Twin Cities break temperature record on Friday and could break more records this weekend

article

The Twin Cities broke a record high temperature by one degree on Friday afternoon by reaching 97 degrees.

Temperatures in the upper 90s stretched across the state, but the hottest location ending up being Brainerd with a high temperature of 100.

The sun and heat stay in Minnesota through the weekend with humidity increasing by Sunday. Record highs are expected to continue as well. Saturday we may reach the upper 90s again, breaking the current record of 92 degrees set back in 1925.

A heat advisory is currently in effect and will remain until Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms return by Sunday evening, but they will not provide relief as the heat lingers into next week.