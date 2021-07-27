Heat wave intensifies for Twin Cities metro

article

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the greater MSP metro from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents should expect muggy and warm conditions overnight with a hot and humid Wednesday, including a head index near 105 degrees.

Meanwhile, areas outside the Twin Cities metro are in a heat advisory over the same period. There will be little in the way of a cool down overnight with some parts of the metro only dropping down into the upper 70s overnight. Wednesday will be another day with high temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s, a combination that will result in a heat index near 105. Something to keep in mind is that the heat index, or sometimes called the "apparent" temperature, is calculated for areas in the shade; it is much higher in direct sun.

Officials recommend people take precautions when outdoors in the heat, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and checking in on the elderly or young.

