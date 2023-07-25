Downburst caused extensive storm damage in Hudson, Wis.

A damage survey confirmed downburst winds occurred in Hudson, Wisconsin during Monday's storms.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted, with many landing on houses and vehicles, and a portion of an apartment complex's roof was blown off. Most winds were 65 to 70 mph, with gusts maxing at 85 mph.

The updraft of a storm is overcome with evaporative cooling from cold/dry air at the mid-level of the storm. The supercooled air is heavy/dense and drops quickly out of the storm because what goes up, must come down.

To simply this concept, you can think of this like a strong thunderstorm has a "sneeze".

Cleanup continued in Hudson on Tuesday. Despite the widespread damage, there were no reported injuries from the storm.