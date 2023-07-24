Storms leave damage in Hudson, knock out power for thousands in east metro

Afternoon storms that rolled through Hudson, Wisconsin on Monday left a number of trees down and damage to some buildings, while knocking out power to thousands in the east metro.

Aerial video from FOX 9's helicopter shows damage across the area, including trees down along Division Street, tree branches on a home on 3rd Street, and damage to a roof of an apartment building on Lemon Street.

The storms brought winds up to 50 to 60 miles per hour to Hudson and parts of the east metro along with some hail.

The storms knocked out power for 20,000 customers. Xcel is working to restore power for everyone.