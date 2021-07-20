Canadian wildfires lead to heavy smoke in Minnesota

article

Smelling smoke? Well, you’re likely not alone as the smoke that has been streaming in from Canada over the last couple of weeks has now made it down to ground level.

A stalling cold front has allowed mid and upper level smoke to pool in the atmosphere. With that newly stationary front draped across the state, smoke will drift down to ground level and give us a smoky haze, smoky smell and poor air quality at times over the next couple of days.

Those that are sensitive to poor air quality should stay indoors as much as possible over the next few days.

