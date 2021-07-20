Expand / Collapse search

Canadian wildfires lead to heavy smoke in Minnesota

smoke fog pequot lakes article

A MnDOT camera in Pequot Lakes shows visibility in northern Minnesota due to smoke and fog. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Smelling smoke? Well, you’re likely not alone as the smoke that has been streaming in from Canada over the last couple of weeks has now made it down to ground level.

Smoke expanding to ground level over next day or two

Smoke will expand to ground level over the next day or two as it pools along a front that will wobble around through Wednesday. This is likely to give us some air quality issues and may even smell the smoke at times statewide.

A stalling cold front has allowed mid and upper level smoke to pool in the atmosphere. With that newly stationary front draped across the state, smoke will drift down to ground level and give us a smoky haze, smoky smell and poor air quality at times over the next couple of days.

Tuesday's forecast: Hot with a lot of haze from Canadian wildfires

Storms possible this afternoon.

Those that are sensitive to poor air quality should stay indoors as much as possible over the next few days.

