Areas east of the Rockies finally start warming after spending a few days in the freezer

article

Minnesota has yet to see an above average day in the month of November, but misery loves company right? Well, many areas east of the Rockies have been in the same shape over the last couple of weeks. But more so in the last couple of days. As a cold front pushed out of northern Canada late in the weekend, another shot of true November arctic air came with it. The leading edge pushed through Minnesota on Sunday and continue to move south and eastward all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and the Eastern Seaboard. Temperatures plummeted 20 to 50 degrees and have now broken more than 500 cold records in the last several days and a few more could fall before we are “officially” out of this very chilly pattern.

Some warning occurred on Wednesday, but many temps were still 15 to 30 degrees below average

Just look at a temperature loop over the last couple of days, along with highs that didn’t even get above freezing as far south as Memphis. That’s cold for January, but for November it’s nearly unheard of.

For those looking for some warmer temperatures, they aren’t far off as much of the eastern U.S. will be warming into the weekend leading to more “typical” mid-November temperatures.