After a long winter, golf is back at some Minnesota courses

After months of snow and ice, opening weekend at the driving range at River Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove couldn't come soon enough for some golfers.

"Minnesotans love their golf. As soon as we opened, there was a line at the door and people were ready to hit golf balls," said director of golf Scott Anderson.

"It's a fun season, I can't wait. We are starting off at the course here. I'm hitting some balls with my dad," said Charlie Parks from Hastings.

Anderson tells FOX 9 the driving range was packed for the majority of the day on Saturday, forcing some people to wait for an open bay.

Navigating the ups and downs of the weather is just part of the job of running a golf course in a state like Minnesota.

"You always have to be on your phone, checking the weather and be ready for anything!" said Anderson.

Scott Anderson, golf director at River Oaks (FOX 9)

If it does end up snowing again, the range will close back down until it all melts. And since there is still some snow lingering on shady portions of the course, people aren't able to play 18 holes just yet.

"We live in Minnesota, so you never know what Mother Nature has in store, but if the weather cooperates more like this, we will be open pretty soon," said Anderson.

Sunny with above average highs in the 50s on Saturday, March 19! (FOX 9)

Several other driving ranges and golf courses across the state were open on Saturday.

If you want to hit the links, you can find a list of all the open courses on TwinCitiesGolf.com.

Kevin Unterreiner, the president of TwinCitiesGolf.com tells FOX 9 more than 10,000 people are checking his website every day for opening dates.