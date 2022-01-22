A weekend of winter weather

After Friday's flurries, we head into a weekend with several other chances of snow possible through Monday.

Saturday morning will bring some sunshine, but blustery conditions with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Over the course of the afternoon cloud cover will increase with snow chances picking up around the dinner time hour. The light snow will begin to taper overnight, dropping around 1"-2" for the metro, with more accumulations in South Central Minnesota.

A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for parts of Southern Minnesota beginning at 3PM Saturday.

After that round of snow tapers off, Sunday will start mostly clear and quiet as we look toward another chance of isolated light flurries through the afternoon, with another round of snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

