For more than four decades, the Broder family has built a multi-generational culinary business in southwest Minneapolis, turning a neighborhood deli into a twin-concept destination on West 50th Street.

On this week's episode of "Taste Buds," Stephanie Hansen visits both sides of the operation: Broders' Pasta Bar and the newly remodeled Broders' Cucina Italiana across the street.

Founder Molly Broder opened the Cucina Italiana deli with her late husband, Tom, on May 12, 1982, after a trip to Italy sparked a passion for scratch-made pasta. In 1994, the family opened Broders' Pasta Bar to serve their house-made pastas, offering a menu of over 30 fresh pasta dishes daily.

Molly's sons, Thomas and Charlie Broder, showcase the kitchen's scratch-made approach. Thomas walks Stephanie through two signature dishes: stracotto di manzo, a slow-braised beef short rib pasta finished with gremolata, and a classic linguine al pesto tossed with green beans and potatoes. Charlie pairs each dish with wines from Piedmont and Liguria.

After shopping the market at Broders' Cucina Italiana for fresh-cut pappardelle, chocolates and house-made sauces, Stephanie heads back to her kitchen to make her mother-in-law's slow-cooked lamb ragu.

Lamb ragu recipe

Ingredients

2 pounds lamb stew meat, cut from a leg of lamb into cubes

1/4 cup flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1 1/2 cups Campbells beef consume

1/3 cup Spanish sherry or 1/4 cup lemon juice

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Instructions are available in the video above and here.