E-cig, vape usage declining among teens, according to CDC

The Brief E-cig and vaping have decreased among teens, according to the CDC. The number of teenagers who reported vaping in the previous month dropped from 7.7 percent to 5.9 percent, marking the lowest level in a decade. Researchers attribute the decline to a variety of factors, including tobacco bans and public messaging.



Electronic cigarettes – also known as e-cigs or vapes – are not nearly as popular as they once were among teenagers, with a half-million fewer students using them than last year, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What we know

The number of teenagers who reported vaping in the previous month dropped from 7.7% to 5.9%, marking the lowest level in a decade.

Researchers attribute the decline to a variety of factors, including local tobacco bans throughout the country, as well as public messaging about the dangers of vaping.

The habit surged in popularity throughout the 2010s, but peaked in 2019, when more than 27% of high school students said they vaped.

High school students were the driving force behind the decline, according to the data. Middle school students’ use of vape pens was unchanged.

Still a problem

Although it said the data was encouraging, anti-vaping advocacy group Truth Initiative warned that it’s still a serious problem.

In a statement, the organization said, in part: "Among middle and high school students who currently vape, nearly 40 percent... report using e-cigarettes frequently… signaling signs of persistent nicotine addiction."