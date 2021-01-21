Escape the Vape: Minnesota students can create a 30-second anti-vaping PSA to win $500

article

Minnesota high school students can earn up to $500 for making a 30-second video outlining the dangers of vaping.

"Escape the Vape" is a new contest from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Masonic Cancer Center urging students to submit public service announcements for their peers in an effort to curb use of e-cigarettes in the state.

Videos will be accepted starting Feb. 1 and be due by Feb. 28. After that, a panel of student and adult judges will review the videos.

The winner will be announced Mar. 25 and will take home $500 for themselves and $500 for their school. Second place wins $250 and $250 for their school. Third place wins $150, fourth place wins $100 and fifth place wins $50. The first 500 entries into the competition will receive a small prize, too.

For more information and to enter the competition, visit mnescapethevape.com.