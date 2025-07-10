Minneapolis City Council votes to raise e-cigarette prices to $25 minimum

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council voted to raise the price of e-cigarettes. The minimum price for an e-cigarette will now be $25 in the city. Proponents say this will help prevent minors from getting addicted while encouraging adults to quit. Some businesses oppose the proposal.



Minneapolis City Council members unanimously approved a proposal that would significantly raise the price of e-cigarettes.

Minneapolis City Council passes e-cig price hike

Big picture view:

The minimum price for a single disposable e-cigarette was $8.99, but that price has now been raised to $25.

The new ordinance also prevents any new tobacco shops from being built within 300 feet of schools.

Proponents say the goal is to prevent minors from getting addicted to nicotine, while helping adults quit.

However, many business owners are opposing the plan.

E-cig proposal passed unanimously

What they're saying:

All Minneapolis city council members voted for the price hike.

Minneapolis City Council Member Aurin Chowdhury said, "We know that the health effects, especially for young people, are tremendous. Not only on our respiratory systems, but there is so much public health research that shows that vaping can lead to and exacerbate mental health issues, from anxiety, depression, to suicidal ideation."

"The work was always around cigarettes, and then the tobacco industry, as they do, just kind of swooped in and made e-cigarettes and vape devices huge in the community for young people, and so this is part of the work that helps to keep our young people from smoking," said Minneapolis City Council member LaTrisha Vetaw.