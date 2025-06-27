Sheriff blasts Vance Boelter: 'He's not in a hotel, he's in jail'

The Brief In an appearance in St. Paul federal court on Friday, Vance Boelter's defense team complained about conditions at the Sherburne County Jail. Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott issued a statement Friday afternoon, blasting Boelter. "He's not in a hotel, he's in jail." Boelter is the alleged gunman in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses earlier this month.



Vance Boelter, the alleged gunman in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses earlier this month, appeared in St. Paul federal court Friday.

What we know:

During his court appearance, Boelter told the judge while wearing a green suicide prevention vest, "Your honor, I haven’t really slept in 12-14 days. I am not suicidal now… never been suicidal."

Boelter’s defense team also says he’s being held under "horrible conditions," with lights on 24/7, a mat with no pillow to sleep on and constantly slamming doors.

Sherburne County Sheriff responds

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott had plenty to say about Boelter’s comments:

What they're saying:

"On a day when hundreds of grieving Minnesotans waited in long lines to pay their respects to Melissa and Mark Hortman, it’s offensive and disgusting that the man accused of assassinating them stood before a federal judge and painted himself the victim.

"Claims made in court that deplorable jail conditions have prevented the alleged assassin from getting any sleep, and therefore require a continuance in the criminal case against him, are absurd.

"Security cameras capturing the activity of the alleged assassin in his cell on "suicide precaution" show he was resting peacefully with his eyes closed for seven straight hours, appearing to be asleep, from approximately 10:40 p.m. Thursday until 5:45 a.m. Friday. Correctional officers doing routine welfare checks during the same time period believed that the alleged assassin was asleep.

"After he returned from his court appearance today, jail personnel checked live security camera footage of the alleged assassin’s cell and he was resting peacefully, with his eyes closed. A check of those cameras from Wednesday night showed the alleged assassin resting peacefully with his eyes closed – for seven straight hours. Again, officers doing welfare checks believed he was asleep.

"He is not in a hotel. He’s in jail, where a person belongs when they commit the heinous crimes he is accused of committing. Lights are on 24-7, and need to be so correctional officers doing welfare checks can see that the inmates are OK. Jails are built with heavy metal doors that make noise when they are opened and closed.

"His cell is spotless clean and so is his mattress, which has a pillow sown into it. Every day he is offered access to a phone and the shower. He has not missed any meals since his arrival.

"He’s being treated like every other inmate in the same circumstance. It’s too late now to complain about the conditions in which he has put himself."