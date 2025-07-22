Elk River man accused of firing shots inside Sherburne County Jail

article

A 51-year-old Elk River man is accused of firing shots at the Sherburne County Government Center, gaining entry and being inside the building with a machete-like knife, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Zha Kong Vang is charged with multiple felonies, including burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon in a courthouse, second-degree assault and damage to property in connection with the incident. It happened on Saturday morning in Elk River.

What happened

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Sherburne County Dispatch got a call just before 9 a.m. Saturday from a jail employee that a male had just broken through Door A of the Sherburne County Government Center and was walking around the inside of the building with a firearm.

Authorities then got a call from a woman and her daughter who were in the parking lot and said an Asian male holding a long gun walked up to her car and struck it several times. The suspect, identified as Vang, is seen on surveillance video hitting the front passenger window several times with both the barrel and the butt of the gun. The woman told authorities she believed she and her daughter were about to die.

The complaint states law enforcement arrived and located Vang walking the north side exterior of the government center, carrying a long gun. Authorities issued multiple commands for Vang to drop his weapon, and he initially did not comply. He eventually put the long gun on the ground, stepped away and was immediately taken into custody. In addition to the long gun, Vang had a large knife that was similar in size to a machete.

Damage at Sherburne County Government Center

What we know:

The complaint states authorities did a sweep of the government center and saw on surveillance video Vang allegedly shout out an exterior window to gain entry. Vang then allegedly fired a second shot at an interior window next to a second set of doors, causing damage.

The complaint states Vang allegedly tried to gain access to a locked area of the court wing, was unsuccessful and checked several locked doors as he walked towards the jail. He also allegedly fired a shot at the maintenance building.

The complaint states after hitting the vehicle with his long gun, Vang allegedly slashed the front tire of a Sherburne County van. Exterior surveillance video shows Vang allegedly using his machete-like knife to jab into the open window of a car at the face/neck area of the driver. The vehicle sped off, and the driver later told authorities the suspect was yelling at him holding a machete. His window was half open, and Vang tried to stab him in the face.

The complaint states Vang allegedly caused about $1,000 in damage.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what Vang’s alleged motive for the incident might be. However, court records show Vang was charged last August for allegedly threatening to shoot two family members at a Big Lake home.

Court records show Vang was found incompetent in June following a mental evaluation. However, prosecutors filed a notice that they intend to prosecute the case when Vang "regains competency."