Man arrested after firing shots into Sherburne County Government Center

Published  July 19, 2025 6:01pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
File photo of the Sherburne County Government Center. (Photo courtesy of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A man was arrested Saturday morning after firing multiple shots at the Sherburne County Government Center.
    • Authorities say the man was arrested as he was walking away from the building with a long gun.
    • Law enforcement is investigating whether the man committed any crimes before or after the shooting.

ELK RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have arrested a man after he fired several shots into the Sherburne County Government Center Saturday morning. 

What we know:

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a man fired shots into the windows between the front doors of the Sherburne County Government Center around 9:30 a.m.

He was arrested as he was walking away from the building while he was holding a long gun. He was then booked into the Sherburne County Jail. 

Authorities say no one was injured in the shooting. 

Law enforcement say they are investigating if the man committed any crime before or after the shooting at the government center. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. 

The Source: A press release from the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. 

