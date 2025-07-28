Boy, 10, fatally hit by driver while biking in Minnesota

The Brief A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a driver while riding his bike. The crash happened in Becker, Minnesota, on Monday morning. The driver is cooperating with authorities.



A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding his bike in Becker, Minn., on Monday morning.

Child hit, killed while riding bike

What we know:

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old boy was riding his bike at Brenda Boulevard and Edgewood Street in Becker just before 8 a.m. Monday when the driver of a vehicle hit him.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

Details about how the crash happened haven't been released. The boy's identity will be released at a later date, officials said.

Dig deeper:

So far this year, at least six bicyclists have been killed in traffic-related incidents in Minnesota. As of June 2025, 163 people have died in traffic crashes on Minnesota roads this year.

In 2024, seven bicyclists were killed in crashes in Minnesota. There were 477 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2024.