Suspect killed by police after 'brazen' St. Paul murder of artist

The Brief St. Paul police tracked the suspect in a Lowertown murder Wednesday to Belle Plaine and killed him Thursday. Police say the murder was random and cold-blooded. They haven't identified the victim, but neighbors say she was an artist in her 60s with a bright soul.



St. Paul police tracked the suspect in a Lowertown murder Wednesday night to Belle Plaine, and they killed him Thursday morning.

The St. Paul mayor, Melvin Carter, called the murder "cold-blooded and brazen."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting by officers.

Lowertown murder victim picked at random

Police still aren’t releasing a lot of details, including even the name of the victim, but her neighbors say she was an artist in her 60s.

And police say the gunman picked her at random.

Grief surrounds the mural where the woman was gunned down Wednesday evening.

"A random act performed in a manner like that is something I've never seen anything like that, even in a movie," said St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry. "It is awful."

"All she was trying to do is give us an even more beautiful and enjoyable and peaceful community," said Carter.

Tracking the suspect

The murder in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood led police 40 miles away to Belle Plaine, where they shot and killed the suspect early Thursday morning.

They say as they made plans to arrest him, he walked out of the house with a firearm, and he was shot by police.

The BCA is now investigating that shooting.

Who's the suspected gunman?

Family members identified the man as 29-year-old Seantrell Murdock.

They complimented him for his work habits and his love for family, and they struggled to understand why police killed him.

"We just want the investigative process to go through its course so we can find out what happened back there and why he had to lose his life this morning," said a man named Richard who said he was Murdock's father.

Suspect's criminal and mental health history

Murdock had a limited criminal history, including a burglary and a theft conviction.

But Henry hinted at a bigger picture story about who’s allowed to have firearms and how mental health and intoxication play into that.

"It is important that we recognize these flags and that we make sure that when people are in crisis, in distress," the chief said.

Murdock was committed to a mental institution last year for being mentally ill and/or chemically dependent.

Lowertown laments safety concerns

People who lived in an artists co-op with the victim took some comfort in hearing he lived so far away.

But Lowertown neighbors lamented one more reason to feel less safe.

"Every night's a big difference down here," said Lynn Murphy. "I myself have been assaulted three times last year."

Police have not publicly identified the victim of Wednesday night’s shooting, but her neighbors tell us she was a bright soul who just wanted to make life better for people around her, which is partly why she was working on the mural when the shooter came through.