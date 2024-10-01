Expand / Collapse search

Belle Plaine shooting bodycam footage released by St. Paul police

Published October 1, 2024
St. Paul officers' bodycam videos released in Belle Plaine police shooting [RAW]

The St. Paul Police Department on Tuesday released footage from officers' body cameras from a police shooting in Belle Plaine on Sept. 26, 2024, that left Seantrell Murdock dead. Murdock was the suspect in the fatal shooting of an artist, Carrie Kwok, in St. Paul. police said. During the video, officers yell he has a gun and after Murdock is shot, Murdock says "Why did you shoot me," with one officer responding, "You had a gun in your hand, dude." Police then yelled for medics to come to the scene. Murdock died from his injuries at the hospital.

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) has released officer-worn bodycam footage following the shooting of a man in Belle Plaine who they believe was responsible for killing an artist in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood the previous evening.

What we know

St. Paul police say they responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Kellogg Boulevard East on Sept. 25, where they located a woman with apparent gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6:30 a.m. the following day, officers were in Belle Plaine investigating Seantrell Murdock as a suspect, when he exited a home he was in and was confronted by police.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), during this confrontation officers fired their weapons, striking and killing Murdock.

The footage released on Oct. 1, 2024, shows SPPD officers’ interaction with Murdock, who they believed played a role in the shooting the previous evening.

"This has been a very sad time for our city and the families of those impacted by the loss of a loved one," said SPPD Chief Axel Henry in a statement accompanying the footage. "We stand committed to being transparent and accountable for our actions, and we hope the release of these videos will help answer some of the questions people have."

Victim remembered

Carrie Shobe Kwok, 66, of St. Paul was the victim in the Lowertown shooting, authorities have since said.

While the shooting remains under investigation, authorities previously said the gunman picked Kwok at random.

The Lowertown Lofts Art Cooperative has since posted on Facebook that Kwok was a member of their group, and was working on an art project in the alley at the time of the shooting.

On Sept. 29, several dozen people turned out for a memorial get-together at the Lost Fox café near where the shooting happened, in a showing of support for Kwok.

Friends told FOX 9 that Kwok leaves behind two adult children and four grandchildren.

