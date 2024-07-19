Belle Plaine rallies around newlywed now widowed in CA crash

A deadly crash killed a 26-year-old man from Belle Plaine and badly injured his wife, just as the newlyweds were building a new life in California.

Their small Minnesota community is "All in for Ally" and giving a huge boost to both families.

"Two of the most kind-hearted, genuine people you'd ever meet," Ben Stier said of Marcus and Ally Giesen told FOX 9. "High school sweethearts."

The Giesens followed their dreams from a small town in Minnesota to the City of Angels, a big leap for most people, but no surprise from this high-achieving videographer and nurse.

"They just really loved finding new things to do, new places to go," family friend Stephanie Bode told FOX 9. "Traveling was something they really enjoyed."

Their travels together ended last weekend on the way to Yosemite National Park when Marcus died and Ally was critically injured as passengers in a rollover crash. Their dog, Sky, also died.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened, but they ruled out intoxicated driving as a cause.

The couple’s parents flew to California to be with Ally in the hospital, and they send updates back home.

"She does have a brain injury at this point, which they fully expect to heal, but I don't know that she can fully comprehend everything that's going on," Bode said.

She’ll have a long road to recovery — physically and emotionally — but there are signs she won’t walk alone as a widow.

They’re all over the beer garden at the Belle Plaine Bar-B-Q Days, where the entire community comes together and where Ally once vied for the title of Miss Belle Plaine.

"The absence of those two, I think, is going to be heavily felt, especially their classmates, their family friends," said Stier, a former classmate who delivered fundraising flyers. "And as a community, I wanted to make sure we were doing what we can."

The festival fundraiser is an extension of a viral GoFundMe effort that’s already raised nearly $75,000 in just a few days.

Friends say it’s a testament to the love they gave and the friendships they fostered everywhere they went.

They say Marcus had so many friendships, he managed fantasy football teams in nine leagues.

"They just want people to remember Marcus for the amazing individual he was and how much good he brought to the world and how big of a hole it leaves in their lives and in Ally's life," Bide said.

The timeline for Ally’s physical healing is unknown, but family members are all in to support her and feeling the love from back home.