BCA identifies officers involved in Belle Plaine fatal use-of-force incident

The Brief The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the two officers who discharged their weapons in the fatal shooting of a man in Belle Plaine. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office also identified the man who was killed in the use-of-force incident as 29-year-old Seantrell Tyreese Murdock. No other injuries were reported during the use-of-force incident.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officers who fatally shot a Belle Plaine man wanted in connection to a homicide in St. Paul.

What we know

According to the BCA, two St. Paul Police Department officers discharged their firearms during the incident on Thursday, and both are on standard critical incident leave.

The officers were identified as:

Officer Aaron Bohlen, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years.

Officer Lane Christianson, who has been in law enforcement for 20 years.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was killed as 29-year-old Seantrell Tyresse Murdock, who died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA says that St. Paul officers located Murdock, who was a suspect in the killing of a St. Paul artist, at a home where he was staying on the 100 block of Meridian Street.

Investigators approached Murdock near the intersection of South Chestnut and East Prairie streets, and the BCA says "at some point" during the confrontation, the two officers fired their guns, hitting Murdock.

Medical aid was given to Murdock, who later died at the hospital, authorities said.

The BCA recovered a handgun from the area where Murdock was shot.

The BCA will continue to investigate the use-of-force incident, and they will provide its findings without recommendation of charges to the Scott County Attorney's Office for review.

What we don't know

The BCA did not say what happened during the confrontation between Murdock and the officers, or what led the officers to shoot him.