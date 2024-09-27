Expand / Collapse search

BCA identifies officers involved in Belle Plaine fatal use-of-force incident

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 10:35pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

St. Paul artist killed identified by authorities

The artist who was killed in the Lowertown neighborhood of St. Paul has been identified as 66-year-old Carrie Kwok. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has the story.

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officers who fatally shot a Belle Plaine man wanted in connection to a homicide in St. Paul. 

What we know

St. Paul artist killed: The latest

A man was killed by police in Belle Plaine Thursday after St. Paul police tracked him there after a woman was killed in the Lowertown neighborhood of St. Paul. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the latest.

According to the BCA, two St. Paul Police Department officers discharged their firearms during the incident on Thursday, and both are on standard critical incident leave. 

The officers were identified as: 

  • Officer Aaron Bohlen, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years.
  • Officer Lane Christianson, who has been in law enforcement for 20 years.

READ MORE: St. Paul artist shooting, police shooting in Belle Plaine connected

The Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was killed as 29-year-old Seantrell Tyresse Murdock, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. 

The BCA says that St. Paul officers located Murdock, who was a suspect in the killing of a St. Paul artist, at a home where he was staying on the 100 block of Meridian Street. 

Investigators approached Murdock near the intersection of South Chestnut and East Prairie streets, and the BCA says "at some point" during the confrontation, the two officers fired their guns, hitting Murdock. 

READ MORE: St. Paul Lowertown artist shooting victim identified

Medical aid was given to Murdock, who later died at the hospital, authorities said. 

The BCA recovered a handgun from the area where Murdock was shot. 

The BCA will continue to investigate the use-of-force incident, and they will provide its findings without recommendation of charges to the Scott County Attorney's Office for review. 

What we don't know

The BCA did not say what happened during the confrontation between Murdock and the officers, or what led the officers to shoot him. 