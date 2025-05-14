Man charged in Maple Grove Medicine Lake Regional Trail attacks

The Brief Jordan Leipekaki Janusz, 22, faces several charges from an alleged attack in Maple Grove on Jan. 30, 2025. The attack happened near the Medicine Lake Trail's underpass beneath I-94 next to Rice Lake. Maple Grove police believe it might not be the only attack on the trail that Janusz has been involved with given its description.



A Maple Grove man faces several charges after attacks in January and September along the Medicine Lake Regional Trail in Maple Grove.

Medicine Lake Regional Trail jogger attacked

What we know:

Jordan Leipekaki Janusz, 22, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree assault and threats of violence for allegedly perpetrating an attack that occurred on Jan. 30, 2025, just after 6 a.m., near the Medicine Lake Trail's underpass beneath Interstate-94.

When talking to police, the victim said she heard footsteps approaching her from behind, when shortly after, Janusz tackled her to the ground.

As she wrestled with him, she told police he said, "Don’t say anything. I will kill you" after she screamed for help.

He then told her it was her "lucky day" before ultimately running away eastbound on the trail.

Following the attack, she was treated at a local hospital, where dried blood was observed coming from her nose and mouth, and her nose swollen.

Attack investigation

Dig deeper:

When investigating the attack, police spoke with Janusz’s co-workers, who said he had "been bragging about lying to the police," charges state.

The co-worker claims to have overheard him saying he told police that he had slipped and fallen, when he had actually gone for a run on the trail the morning of the attack.

The co-worker also provided a photograph of him wearing a jacket or hoodie that matched the one described by the victim during the attack.

DNA testing from a swab taken from the victim was also traced to Janusz, according to charges.

Data taken from his cell phone also shows he was in the immediate area of the assault.

Similar victims

Why you should care:

Based on the description of the attack by the victim, Maple Grove Police Department officers say Janusz was also the culprit in a nearly identical incident months earlier on Sept. 1, 2024, also on the Medicine Lake Regional Trail.

The investigation has since resulted in fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges.