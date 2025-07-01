New marijuana dispensary opening in MN, licensing remains bumpy

The Brief White Earth Nation will open its second cannabis dispensary off the reservation on July 2 in St. Cloud. The first opened in Moorhead in May. The tribe signed a compact with Gov. Walz allowing it to open a few stores. Other tribes are working on similar deals. Regular business owners are running into hurdles trying to get licensed to open. St. Cloud is required to license six retailers based on population. It hasn't approved any.



The recreational marijuana market is expanding slowly in Minnesota.

Cannabis coming closer

Marijuana menu:

St. Cloud will be home to a new retailer as of July 2.

But the licensing process is still a big burden for business owners.

"This is the sales floor showroom area," said Derek Lee as he gave FOX 9 a tour of the newest cannabis retailer. "We have menus."

Marijuana is on the menu at Waabigwan Mashkiki.

The White Earth Nation’s second off reservation retailer launches Wednesday in St. Cloud, complete with products grown on tribal land.

"We're really excited about being able to provide, from seed to sale, all the cannabis that we sell in our stores," said Lee. "It just makes it so much easier."

Barely legal

Slow roll:

Their doors open on Wednesday, but for a lot of would-be retailers, the doors are shut pretty tightly.

"A struggle," Mary Wedin called it.

She opened Wild Weed in St. Cloud in April 2024, hoping to eventually convert to recreational cannabis.

Eight months later, the city zoned the spot out of the marijuana business, even though her hemp-derived THC store is still fine and so are bars and liquor stores.

"So we have to find a new spot," Wedin said. "Which has turned out to be a little bit difficult."

State law requires St. Cloud to license at least six cannabis retailers because of its population, but so far the city council hasn’t approved any.

"It's been legal for a couple of years, so it's time that we get one in St. Cloud," said a customer who came a day too soon to Waabigwan Mashkiki.

Can't Hardly Wait

Here Comes A Regular:

Dozens of eager cannabis consumers have said hello before opening day.

A tribal compact lets White Earth Nation open a few stores without the state license.

They started in Moorhead in May, and they’re planning for a couple of hundred customers every day in St. Cloud, each of whom will hear appreciation in Ojibwe.

"You'll get a 'Miigwech' when you leave, meaning ‘thank you’," Lee said.