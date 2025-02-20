Former elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

The Brief Wayne Clifford Wallace is facing four counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly touching his fifth-grade students. The Maple Grove Police Department launched an investigation into the Basswood Elementary School teacher in 2023. The criminal complaint said Wallace had previously received two verbal warnings for touching his female students.



A former teacher at Basswood Elementary School is accused of inappropriately touching multiple students.

Wayne Clifford Wallace, 63, was charged via summons on Thursday with four counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly touching four of his young students between September 2022 and June 2023.

Allegations against the teacher

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, multiple girls reported their fifth-grade teacher, Wallace, had sexually touched them. The Maple Grove Police Department was notified about the incident in late 2023, and launched an investigation.

As part of the investigation, charges explain, a number of Wallace’s former students were interviewed, and they described several incidents of his alleged "inappropriate conduct" with female students.

Those reports, according to the complaint, include:

Having students sit on his lap

Touching the inside of a student’s waistband

Touching a female student on their waist

Lifting students into the air

Squeezing the shoulders of students

Touching students’ lower backs

Standing too close to students

Demanding a kiss from a student in exchange for candy

Asking a student to rub or scratch his back

Whistling and commenting on a student’s skit

Wallace is facing charges for alleged incidents involving four students. Student 1 reported that Wallace had spanked her multiple times, which she said made her feel uncomfortable.

Student 2 stated that Wallace touched her butt during a "demonstration about static electricity." Student 3 alleged that Wallace touched her thigh, shoulders, hair and butt.

Student 4 reported that Wallace would hit her butt, and that she witnessed him touching her friends in the same way. She also stated that these incidents occurred in the hallway or his classroom, the complaint alleges.

The investigation also revealed Wallace had previously received two verbal warnings for touching his students. However, the criminal complaint does not provide details about the circumstances of these warnings or when they were issued.

What we don't know:

The criminal complaint did not say how many former students were interviewed during the investigation, or how many reported being inappropriately touched by Wallace.

School district response

What they're saying:

The Osseo Area School District confirmed with FOX 9 that Wallace worked as a teacher at Basswood Elementary School from Aug. 31, 2009, to Dec. 19, 2023.

"One complaint was received while Wallace was employed with Osseo Area Schools. The district followed its processes and immediately passed this information along to law enforcement and the Minnesota Department of Education. Both these organizations had our district’s full cooperation during their investigations. Support continues to be available to both families and staff," a statement from the school district read.