Save a Fox will continue mission as husband carries wife's legacy

The Brief Mikayla Raines passed away over a week ago by suicide. She devoted her life to rescuing animals and started the "Save a Fox Rescue" in 2017. Mikayla’s husband, Ethan Frankamp, is vowing to continue the rescue to carry out her legacy.



Ethan Frankamp is vowing to carry on his wife's legacy of rescuing animals after losing her to suicide.

Mikayla Raines, owner of "Save a Fox Rescue" in Faribault, passed away in late June.

Mikayla Raines remembered by fans, family

Big picture view:

Mikayala Raines was a popular animal rescuer due to her devotion to foxes, becoming extremely popular on Youtube with 2.5 million followers.

However, she was open about her autism and struggles with mental health.

It’s believed that, combined with ongoing cyberbullying, led to her death.

She had been in the process of rescuing five hundred foxes from a fur farm, with 91 to go.

Her husband is struggling with his grief and being a dad to their 3-year-old, but is already doing his best to keep Save-a-Fox going.

Save a Fox Rescue mission continues

What they're saying:

Ethan Frankamp is working to keep the rescue going and the animals happy and healthy. But he acknowledges Mikayla’s absence is painful for everyone.

"This place has always been warm and alive and flourishing these last few days I’ve never just had it feel this empty. And it’s really hard, and I can tell the animals know something is wrong."

Frankamp said the work is exhausting to do while grieving, and every task has a question attached.

"How I think of everything these last few days is, ‘What would Mikayla do?’ And I know she wouldn’t want this place to fall apart, and she would want us to continue to help as many animals as we can. That’s what we’re gonna do."

What's next:

Save a Fox Rescue has taken in 500 foxes from a fur farm and they’re down to the last 91 animals.

Mikayla had been working to rescue all of them since 2017.

Frankamp said, "It’s going to be a very bittersweet moment when we get the last of the foxes out of there because it will be a huge accomplishment, but it will be pretty depressing not having her there to see that."

What you can do:

Saving animals and running a rescue takes a lot of time and money.

The day-to-day operation includes mowing, weeding, enclosure repair, cleaning, laundry, medication, feeding, vet visits, adoptions and more.

You can go to saveafox.org to donate or buy T-shirts and hoodies to help support Ethan’s effort to carry on Mikayla’s legacy.

If you or someone you know needs help or is considering suicide, you can call or text 988 for help any time.