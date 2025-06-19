Expand / Collapse search
Twin Cities mark Juneteenth's 160th anniversary with celebrations, reflection

Published  June 19, 2025 9:37pm CDT
FOX 9 celebrates Juneteenth. It's been 160 years since freedom reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas. Marking, June 19, 1865, the day all slaves became free. There were celebrations all over the metro on Thursday.

    • It's been 160 years since freedom reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas. Marking June 19th, 1865, the day all slaves became free.
    • Celebrations were held all over the Metro to commemorate Juneteenth.
    • There was some confusion at the State Capital Juneteenth celebration, organizers say it impacted turnout.

Maple Grove celebrates Juneteenth

On Freedom Day, people from all walks of life and races come out and celebrate from black mothers and fathers teaching their children about the tradition to people coming out to support. 

Gov. Tim Walz appears at Rondo Juneteenth event

Gov. Tim Walz spoke at Thursday's Juneteenth event in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. Juneteenth marks the day that the last enslaved Americans were told of the Emancipation Proclamation, and that they had been freed.

"I was surprised that Maple Grove was actually having something. And to see this big of a turnout and more than just one ethnicity is really nice," said Natasha Kasor, who was at the Juneteenth in Maple Grove.

Bigger Picture: Thursday night was a diverse crowd on Main Street in Maple Grove. There were games to vendors sharing black culture and signs with black history. It’s all to celebrate Juneteenth when the last slaves in Galveston, Texas. were finally free.

"It's a fun community event not too far from home. It's only about 10 minutes from home. So we thought we'd come see what it's all about," said Debbie Pawolwski, at the Maple Grove Juneteenth celebration.

Confusion at State Capitol Juneteenth celebration

There were other Juneteenth celebrations across the metro, including one at the State Capital where there was some confusion that organizers say impacted turnout.

"The State Troopers told us our event was canceled, and so some of our vendors were. They told the vendors there was no event happening, so some of the vendors left, and they’re kind of upset about that," said Trahern Crews, lead organizer and of BLM Minnesota.

What they’re saying: FOX 9 reached out to The State Patrol. They referred us to the Department of Administration, where they say the event was never canceled. Instead, the paperwork for a permit wasn’t finalized creating confusion on site. Things were eventually straightened out and the Juneteenth celebration went on, inspiring those celebrating Freedom Day to reflect on why they came out.

"Culture is everything and they need to know the history, where they come from, why we’re celebrating this day," said Deangelo Rollins at the State Capital Juneteenth celebration.

Reflection:

160 years removed from June 19, 1865, some people say things are more ideal, while others say there’s more work to be done moving forward.  

