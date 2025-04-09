Toy photographer captures action figures in action

The Brief A Maple Grove man is turning his love of popular characters and collectibles into works of art. David Veldez started taking photos of action figures in unusual and real-life settings over a decade ago. Valdez has more than 1300 photos of his surreal subjects on Instagram under @fathersfigures.



An amateur toy photographer sees his action figures through a different lens.

‘It scratches that creative itch I have’

What we know:

In a nondescript house in Maple Grove, a galaxy far, far away, is landing close to home.

David Valdez has turned his garage into a makeshift photo studio to let his imagination run wild. With meticulous attention to detail, Valdez is creating a world of wonder.

And piece by piece, he is setting the stage to bring his favorite action figures to life.

"It's a way to play with my toys and actually have it like socially acceptable in a certain way," said Valdez.

Seeing characters in a new light

The backstory:

Valdez started doing toy photography more than a dozen years ago, as a way to share his fandom of all things Star Wars and Marvel with other people who feel the same way.

He posts the photos on Instagram, allowing his followers to see the characters he loves in a new light.

"You want to tell your own story with the figures and try to convey something cool, something exciting, and maybe strike a chord with someone else when they see the images," said Valdez.

Over the years, Valdez says his photography has become more sophisticated, regularly incorporating practical effects like splashing water or blowing sand or dirt on a figure to give his photos a more dynamic appeal.

If his shooting style looks like something out of a movie, that's exactly the point.

"I guess I'm just trying to make something cinematic, something visually appealing. I've always loved movies. I just kind of think in terms of shots in movies that I see and I like," said Valdez.

A different point of view

Local perspective:

But getting the shot can be a painstaking process, with some set ups taking hours or days to get just right, while others take just seconds from inspiration to execution.

"I'd have to say I like doing the action stuff. It's really fun to come up with dynamic poses for framing it a certain way, just making it look like it's gonna jump off your screen," said Valdez.

Some of his most popular shots feature fictional subjects in real life settings, like Godzilla attacking the Duluth lift bridge or a pair of spider people swinging through downtown Minneapolis. Others put the artificial figures in nature, like the Millenium Falcon soaring through the clouds, which is really a tunnel of snow Valdez made on his deck,

Or a forest spirit looking at sunlight dappling through the trees, which are really plants that are only a few inches tall.

"To take a toy and make it look real is a lot of fun and it's fun to see people's reactions when they look a little bit closer. See the pin joints in a figure and say, 'Oh wait, that's an action figure.' So that's a fun effect," said Valdez.

Framing the photos

What they're saying:

As Valdez finishes his shoot of several storm troopers trapped in a crashed ship, the creative sparks are flying.

"It's like any art, it's a lot of fun, it is fulfilling. I wouldn't still be doing it if I wasn't enjoying it, If I wasn't getting something from it," said Valdez.

Every shot has a story, both in front of and behind the camera, and Valdez's is far from over.

"I hope to continue just building my own tiny little world and creating new images, creating new stories," said Valdez.

Valdez sells prints of his work at various art shows around town.

For more information about him, click here.