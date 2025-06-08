Chalkfest Maple Grove goes on amid air quality alert

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a statewide air quality alert over the weekend. People with underlying health conditions are most likely to be impacted by the smoke. The air quality alert expires at 11 p.m. on Sunday.



On a day when dense smoke threatened to overshadow a warm weekend in the north metro, vibrant street chalk art managed to bring things back to life in Maple Grove.

"I love events like this, seeing people happy and having a good time," visitor Suellen Rehor told FOX 9.

Chalkfest in Maple Grove

What we know:

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 25,000 people were expected at Chalkfest.

"Everyone’s really happy to be here," artist Madelyn Hohler said.

The crowd marveled at the work of dozens of artists, some of whom travelled from as far as Ukraine, Turkey, and Colombia. However, Mother Nature did not treat them as kindly.

"I need a Kleenex because my allergies are kind of bugging me," Hohler said.

MPCA issues air quality alert

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued a statewide air quality alert over the weekend, as more smoke from wildfires in Canada travels to Minnesota.

People with underlying health conditions are most at risk; but on Sunday, the air didn’t keep people away from having a good time.

"We were a bit concerned," Maple Grove Business Association executive director Kira Johnson said. "We’re paying close attention to it, and then we just hope people will do what’s best for them healthwise; maybe wear a mask, or not come out if it’s going to be an issue for them."

The air quality alert expires at 11 p.m. Then, on Monday, June 9, an additional day of viewing is planned.