Maple Grove daycare teacher facing more charges of inappropriately touching children

The Brief A 38-year-old former daycare teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl on multiple occasions during the summer of 2024. Ryan Thomas Vaughan is facing similar charges involving a 9-year-old victim in August of 2024. He's charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.



A 38-year-old Bethel man who was a teacher at a Maple Grove daycare and is accused of touching a 9-year-old girl inappropriately is facing more charges, authorities say.

Ryan Thomas Vaughan has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as he’s accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl during the summer of 2024, according to court documents.

Sexual assault

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, one of the girl’s parents went to police on Oct. 19, 2024, and said their daughter had been sexually assaulted by a teacher at her daycare, which is located in Maple Grove. The girl attended the daycare center during the summer of 2024 and told one of her parents that Vaughan would touch her private parts until she felt like she had to go to the bathroom.

The child told the parent Vaughan would touch her private parts, causing pain.

The complaint states the girl told authorities at Cornerstone on Oct. 23, 2024, that "Mr. Ryan" was a bad man who would ask her friends to sit on his lap and touch their private parts. She didn’t disclose any abuse happening to her, but would use the word "our" when talking about what he would do to her friends.

The complaint states the girl told her therapist in December 2024 that "Mr. Ryan" touched her private parts inside her pants several times, and he told her it was a secret. The girl told her therapist she was scared when she went to the "yellow house" for questioning. Cornerhouse is inside a yellow, single-family style home.

The complaint states the girl went to a doctor back in March at the Center for Safe and Healthy Children. She told the doctor "Mr. Ryan" worked at the daycare center, and she doesn’t like him anymore. She said he would touch her private parts "pretty much every day" and that it made her feel scared. He told her it was a secret, and she felt bad breaking her promise by talking about it.

August 2024 incident

What we know:

Vaughan was charged on Oct. 17, 2024, for a similar incident last August involving a 9-year-old girl.

According to the charges, police responded on Aug. 12 to a report that a child was touched inappropriately by a teacher at her school in Maple Grove.

Officers then spoke to the parents of the child, who said they noticed the child's behavior was "off" for the past several weeks and that she was "displaying higher anxiety levels," the criminal complaint read.

Police then spoke to the child, who detailed to officers how one of her teachers had touched her inappropriately.

The complaint also states the girl said Vaughan told her not to tell anyone. She also said she told him several times to stop, but he wouldn't listen.

The girl added this happened "multiple times over the course of the last week," according to the complaint.