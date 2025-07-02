Expand / Collapse search

2-vehicle crash near Hinckley leaves 1 dead: State Patrol

By
Published  July 2, 2025 9:27pm CDT
police lights (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A two-vehicle crash left one person dead near Hinckley Wednesday night.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 48 and Wildlife Road.

NEAR HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead near Hinckley Wednesday night.

Fatal crash near Hinckley

What we know:

MSP officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 48 and Wildlife Road around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the crash is still being investigated. 

What we don't know:

Details on the crash have not yet been released. 

The identity of the deceased is expected to be released after next of kin are notified. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol. 

