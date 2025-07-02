2-vehicle crash near Hinckley leaves 1 dead: State Patrol
article
NEAR HINCKLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead near Hinckley Wednesday night.
Fatal crash near Hinckley
What we know:
MSP officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 48 and Wildlife Road around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials say the crash is still being investigated.
What we don't know:
Details on the crash have not yet been released.
The identity of the deceased is expected to be released after next of kin are notified.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol.