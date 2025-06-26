Minnesota BCA identifies officer who exchanged gunfire with Vance Boelter

The Brief The BCA has identified Officer Zachary Baumtrog as the officer who fired shots at Vance Boelter on the morning of June 14. Boelter is accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Officials said the actions of Officer Baumtrog and his partner likely prevented further violence that day.



The Minnesota BCA has identified the Brooklyn Park police officer who encountered and exchanged gunfire with Vance Boelter, the man charged with shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, at the home of Rep. Melissa Hortman on June 14.

Officer identified

What we know:

The Minnesota BCA says Officer Zachary Baumtrog exchanged gunfire with accused gunman Vance Boelter at the home of Rep. Melissa Hortman on the morning of June 14.

Authorities say Boelter shot state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvetter earlier that morning at their home in Champlin. Due to the circumstances of the Hoffman shooting, Officer Baumtrog and a fellow Brooklyn Park officer proactively went to the Hortmans' home to check on the lawmaker.

At the home, officers encountered Boelter driving a faux squad car and disguised as a police officer. After officers arrived, shots were fired and Officer Baumtrog fired his service weapon.

Investigation into lawmakers shootings

The backstory:

Law enforcement would later find Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark dead from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Due to the confrontation with Brooklyn Park police, officials say Boelter fled the home on foot, leaving behind his vehicle. According to the charges, Boelter is accused of going to the homes of four lawmakers on that night. Boelter had a list of elected DFL officers and abortion rights supporters in his vehicle.

After the shootings, authorities said the actions of Officer Baumtrog and his partner likely saved lives that night.

Boelter was arrested the following day near his home in Green Isle following a 43-hour manhunt.

What's next:

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting as a matter of standard protocol for use-of-force incidents. When their report is complete, it will be submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. The incident was captured on bodycam video.