Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter went to 4 lawmakers' homes, charges say

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota revealed Monday that Vance Boelter allegedly targeted four state lawmakers early Saturday morning.

The 57-year-old is facing a slew of charges, both state and federal, in the shootings that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and left Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette hospitalized. Authorities have revealed that Boelter allegedly had a list inside a car that had the names of more than 45 state and federal elected officials.

Boelter was arrested late Sunday night near his Green Isle home after a 43-hour manhunt.

Boelter targets Maple Grove lawmaker

A photo from the federal complaint against Vance Boelter, who is charged in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

After allegedly shooting John and Yvette Hoffman in Champlin, authorities say Boelter headed to the home of a state lawmaker in Maple Grove. Video surveillance shows Boelter ringing the doorbell at the home at about 2:24 a.m. He was dressed as a law enforcement officer, wearing a tactical vest and body armor, carrying a handgun and a flashlight, and wearing the silicon mask, federal charges allege.

Authorities say the lawmaker was not home, as they were on vacation with their family. When there was no answer, Boelter left. The U.S. Attorney's Office did not identify who the targeted lawmaker was.

Close call in New Hope

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Boelter then allegedly headed to the home of a state lawmaker in New Hope. He parked in the street in the same fake police car. At about 2:36 a.m., after learning of Hoffman’s shooting, New Hope police sent an officer to the lawmaker’s home for a welfare check.

That officer spotted Boelter’s SUV on the street, and believed it was another officer dispatched. The officer rolled up next to Boelter’s vehicle, rolled down her window and tried to speak with Boelter. He did not respond, sat there and stared straight ahead. The officer then went to the lawmaker’s home, and waited for back-up. When more officers arrived, Boelter had left the scene.

Ann Rest confirmed Monday she was the Minnesota lawmaker who was targeted.

"I have been made aware that the shooting suspect was parked near my home early Saturday morning. I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers. Their quick action saved my life," Rest said in a statement. "I am also thankful for the work of state and local law enforcement to apprehend the suspect before he could take any more lives. While I am thankful the suspect has been apprehended, I grieve for the loss of Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and I am praying for the recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman."

Brooklyn Park shootings

Boelter then went to Brooklyn Park, where the Hortmans were fatally shot. Law enforcement arrived at the scene to witness Boelter shooting Mark Hortman. That’s when he fled out the back of the home, abandoning his fake police vehicle.