Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter went to 4 lawmakers' homes, charges say

By
Updated  June 16, 2025 1:40pm CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
FOX 9
Federal authorities announced charges against Vance Boelter on Monday, revealing more details on Boelter's actions when he shot and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, and fatally shot Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. Boelter went to other lawmakers' homes that night before going to Hortman's home, but those lawmakers were not home or he was approached by officers. Feds confirm Boelter went to a Maple Grove representative's home. And to state senator's in New Hope, where police were already dispatched for a welfare check. A New Hope officer pulled up next to Boelter and tried to speak with him, initially thinking he was another officer. Boelter looked forward and didn't exchange words. Left the scene before other law enforcement arrived. He had a list of more than 45 elected officials.

The Brief

    • Vance Boelter, 57, is facing several state and federal charges in Saturday's series of targeted shootings against Minnesota lawmakers.
    • In addition to allegedly fatally shooting Rep. Melissa and Mark Hortman and injured Sen. John and Yvette Hoffman, Boelter targeted lawmakers in Maple Grove and New Hope, prosecutors said Monday.
    • The U.S. Attorney's Office's timeline has Boelter starting in Champlin, going to Maple Grove, New Hope and then Brooklyn Park.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota revealed Monday that Vance Boelter allegedly targeted four state lawmakers early Saturday morning.

The 57-year-old is facing a slew of charges, both state and federal, in the shootings that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and left Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette hospitalized. Authorities have revealed that Boelter allegedly had a list inside a car that had the names of more than 45 state and federal elected officials.

Boelter was arrested late Sunday night near his Green Isle home after a 43-hour manhunt.

READ MORE: Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Who was on Vance Boelter's hit list?

Boelter targets Maple Grove lawmaker

A photo from the federal complaint against Vance Boelter, who is charged in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings. 

What we know:

After allegedly shooting John and Yvette Hoffman in Champlin, authorities say Boelter headed to the home of a state lawmaker in Maple Grove. Video surveillance shows Boelter ringing the doorbell at the home at about 2:24 a.m. He was dressed as a law enforcement officer, wearing a tactical vest and body armor, carrying a handgun and a flashlight, and wearing the silicon mask, federal charges allege.

The suspected shooter of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, Vance Boelter, has been arrested on Sunday night after an extensive manhunt. He is set to make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon. FOX 9's Bill Keller has more on the story.

Authorities say the lawmaker was not home, as they were on vacation with their family. When there was no answer, Boelter left. The U.S. Attorney's Office did not identify who the targeted lawmaker was.

Close call in New Hope

What they're saying:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Boelter then allegedly headed to the home of a state lawmaker in New Hope. He parked in the street in the same fake police car. At about 2:36 a.m., after learning of Hoffman’s shooting, New Hope police sent an officer to the lawmaker’s home for a welfare check.

That officer spotted Boelter’s SUV on the street, and believed it was another officer dispatched. The officer rolled up next to Boelter’s vehicle, rolled down her window and tried to speak with Boelter. He did not respond, sat there and stared straight ahead. The officer then went to the lawmaker’s home, and waited for back-up. When more officers arrived, Boelter had left the scene.

Ann Rest confirmed Monday she was the Minnesota lawmaker who was targeted.

What they're saying:

"I have been made aware that the shooting suspect was parked near my home early Saturday morning.  I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers. Their quick action saved my life," Rest said in a statement. "I am also thankful for the work of state and local law enforcement to apprehend the suspect before he could take any more lives. While I am thankful the suspect has been apprehended, I grieve for the loss of Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and I am praying for the recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman." 

Brooklyn Park shootings

Local perspective:

Boelter then went to Brooklyn Park, where the Hortmans were fatally shot. Law enforcement arrived at the scene to witness Boelter shooting Mark Hortman. That’s when he fled out the back of the home, abandoning his fake police vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced federal charges against Vance Boelter, who is charged in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings that led to a 43-hour manhunt.

