What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Nov. 15-17)

article

Craft festivals, a film and music festival, and a lutefisk dinner are among the events scheduled for this weekend.

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Nov. 14-17

$10 for adults, $9 for seniors. Children under 10 are free.

Hundreds of artists and crafters display and sell their handcrafted works. This event is voted one of the top 100 shows in the country, according to Sunshine Artist Magazine. Hourly gift certificate drawings, food and drinks, free parking and more. Paid admission is good for all weekend with a hand stamp.

Various theaters around Minneapolis

Nov. 13-17

In the fall of 1999, Sound Unseen introduced itself as a unique, cutting edge "films-on-music" festival in Minneapolis. It has since established itself as one of the premiere niche festivals in the country, but more importantly, as a vital part of the regional cultural scene. Now in its 25th year, the festival has expanded to include year-round programming, unique pop-up events, and special screenings including world and regional premieres.

Nicollet Island Pavilion, Minneapolis

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 17

Free

This bustling market is the perfect place to kick off your holiday shopping with a festive flair. With over 50 local handcrafting vendors, you're sure to find something special for everyone on your list.

American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis

Sunday, Nov. 17

Sold out, but call 612-871-4907 to be added to the wait list

This seasonal event features lutefisk, a traditional Scandinavian side dish, and live music. The popular event sells out each year.