What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 6-8)

The holiday events are in full swing this weekend with various holiday markets and tree lighting events for the family to enjoy.

Holiday Bazaar

Landmark Center, St. Paul

Dec. 6-8

Tickets are $5 (cash or check only); children 12 and under are free

The 46th Annual Holiday Bazaar is happening this weekend at the historic Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. Enjoy live music and holiday decorations as you shop for handcrafted gifts from 80 vendors.

The event is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the Landmark Center’s website here.

Anoka Christmas tree lighting

City Hall River Plaza, Anoka

Saturday, Dec. 7

Free

The City of Anoka is hosting its annual tree lighting celebration this weekend. The family-friendly event includes complimentary horse-drawn trolley rides, various food vendors, bonfires to keep warm and more.

The countdown to the tree lighting starts at 5:59 p.m., and when the clock strikes 6 p.m. the tree will light up, followed by celebratory fireworks.

The Artisan Delights Winter Market is also happening in Anoka this weekend at The Mill Site. You can shop at the charming market for a variety of handcrafted goods on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find more information about both events on Anoka’s website here.

Holiday tree lighting and movie night

Union Depot, St. Paul

Saturday, Dec. 7

Free

The Union Depot in St. Paul is hosting a holiday tree lighting celebration, followed by a movie night, on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

The evening kicks off with the reveal of St. Paul Winter Carnival 2025 button, followed by the tree lighting ceremony with a fireworks display and holiday sing-a-long. After the lighting, you can catch a showing of the holiday classic "Elf" starting at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public, and tickets are not required. For more information click here.

European Christmas Market

Union Depot, St. Paul

Dec. 6-8

Free

The Union Depot is hosting the European Christmas Market which features over 70 vendors, a holiday train, European-style food, activities for kids, live entertainment and more.

The outdoor event runs during the weekends through Dec. 22. It’s free to attend and is open on Friday’s and Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more information online here.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green, Minneapolis

Dec. 7-8

Free

Inspired by traditional European Markets, the Minneapolis Christkindl Market is open in North Loop Green for the first time this holiday season.

The outdoor event features 30 local vendors representing 15 countries, where you can shop for hand-made gifts, or try European-style food, drinks and desserts. It's free to attend and is open on Friday's from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday's from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The market is open for five weekends starting in November and lasting until Dec. 22. To learn more about the new market, click here.