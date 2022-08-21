Family of Philando Castile keeps his memory alive with fundraiser

Philando Castile was shot and killed by then St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights in 2016. On Sunday, Castile’s loved ones continued to work to keep his memory alive through the Philando Castile Memorial Scholarship Fund.

"He would have never asked for something like this," event organizer Adrian Perryman told FOX 9. "I think he would be shy and embarrassed that all of this is being done for him, but deep down I’m sure he’d be proud to know that the work he’s doing is continuing forever."

At Sunday’s 7th annual scholarship fundraiser, friends and family came together to honor Philando, next to St. Paul Central High School, the alma mater where Castile left a lasting impression on many.

"The murder of Philando was hurtful for all of us, for the family, the community, and the children he serviced every day of his life," Philando’s mother Valerie told a crowd.

The event featured live music, food, and fun for the kids. Perryman expected around 500 people to come together throughout the afternoon, around memories of Philando, "The word has spread, it’s not just Central people," Perryman said. "These are everybody from the Twin Cities around the state coming down here to enjoy the event."

To date, about $220,000 has been raised for the Philando Castile Memorial Scholarship, to award a $5,000 scholarship to one St. Paul Central graduate each year. Click here to learn how you can donate.

