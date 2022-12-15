Expand / Collapse search
Sun Country unveils new Cayman Islands route at MSP Saturday

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Travel
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - On Saturday, Dec. 17, Sun Country will launch weekly service between Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP) and Grand Cayman’s Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM), according to an announcement. 

The Metropolitan Airports Commission will join representatives from Sun Country and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism for a gate-side celebration before the inaugural flight is scheduled to depart at 1:30 p.m.

Sun Country will fly the new international route on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which offers 186 passenger seats.

The seasonal service will operate through April 8, 2023.