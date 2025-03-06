No threat found on Sun Country flight from MSP that diverted to El Paso: FBI

article

The Brief FBI officials say there was no threat to the safety of passengers on Sun Country Flight 593 after it was diverted to El Paso for a "security concern." The plane landed in El Paso, Texas, without incident after it departed MSP Airport bound for Mazatlán. The 156 passengers were reportedly given accommodations for the night.



Federal investigators say there was no threat to the safety of the 156 passengers on a Sun Country flight that was diverted to El Paso for a "security concern."

Sun Country flight diverted

What we know:

FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales said "The investigation determined there was no threat to the safety of the passengers, flight crew or the airplane."

A statement from the airline said Sun Country Flight 593 departed Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and was bound for Mazatlán, Mexico, before it was diverted to El Paso "in response to a security concern" on Wednesday.

Sun Country said the plane landed without incident and passengers were given overnight accommodation. No injuries were reported.

FBI officials initially said, "At approximately 4:15 p.m. MST, FBI El Paso was notified by our partners at El Paso International Airport and the FBI's National Threat Operations Center of a diverted plane heading to El Paso, Texas from Minneapolis. FBI El Paso personnel have responded to the scene to assist our partners and ensure the safety of the passengers and flight crew aboard the plane."

What we don't know:

Details on what prompted the security concern were not shared.