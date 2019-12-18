Sun Country Airlines partners with Amazon Air to fly air cargo

Sun Country Airlines announced Wednesday it is partnering with Amazon Air to fly air cargo.

According to a release, Sun Country will induct 10 Boeing 737-800 converted freighter aircraft into its fleet to be operated on behalf of Amazon Air as part of the airline’s schedule. This is a first-of-its kind partnership for a scheduled service passenger airline.

Through the partnership, Sun County will be hiring 20% more pilots in 2020, as well as additional maintenance and operations support staff.

Sun Country will begin operating the flights in the second quarter of 2020.