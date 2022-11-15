Sun Country Airlines announces MSP route expansion for 2023

Sun Country Airlines announced today that it will increase its route destination offerings this summer through the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) airport.

The airline will add 15 new nonstop routes from MSP beginning in summer 2023, according to a press release. Of the 15 new routes, 12 are new destinations, as the company says it plans to continue to expand its network.

"We’re excited to continue our growth to top leisure destinations across the country," Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer at Sun Country Airlines said in the announcement. "With these new routes, Sun Country will now fly direct from MSP to 86 unique markets across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. We look forward to connecting our guests to their favorite people and places to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences."

According to the announcement, Sun Country will add new, nonstop service from MSP to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Wilmington International Airport in N.C. (ILM), John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio (CMH), Kansas City International Airport (MCI), Richmond International Airport in Va. (RIC), Louisville International Airport (SDF), Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP), Colorado Springs Airport (COS), Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA), Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) and Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Mich. (TVC).

The airline will also resume nonstop service from MSP to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). Sun Country last flew to MKE in January 2022 and to STL in October 2021.

"New service to Charlotte, Columbus, Kansas City and St. Louis will coordinate with our Major League Soccer (MLS) charter service," Whitney said in the announcement.

With today’s expansion, Sun Country Airlines will operate 120 routes serving more than 90 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.