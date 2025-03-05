Sun Country flight from MSP diverted to El Paso after 'security concern'

article

The Brief Sun Country Airlines Flight 593 was diverted to El Paso after leaving MSP due to a "security concern." Airline officials said the plane landed without incident and passengers are being given accommodations. The "validity of the concern" is still being investigated.



A Sun Country flight bound for Mazatlan after leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) was diverted to El Paso "in response to a security concern" on Wednesday, according to a news release from the airline.

Sun Country emergency landing in El Paso

What we know:

A statement from the airline said Sun Country Flight 593 departed MSP and was bound for Mazatlán, Mexico, before it was diverted to El Paso "in response to a security concern" on Wednesday.

The plane landed without incident and passengers will be given overnight accommodation, according to Sun Country.

Officials added, "We are working with law enforcement to fully investigate the situation and assess the validity of the concern."

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on the security concern that prompted the flight diversion.

FBI investigates

What they're saying:

The FBI in El Paso shared the following statement on the incident:

"At approximately 4:15pm MST, FBI El Paso was notified by our partners at El Paso International Airport and the FBI's National Threat Operations Center of a diverted plane heading to El Paso, Texas from Minneapolis. FBI El Paso personnel have responded to the scene to assist our partners and ensure the safety of the passengers and flight crew aboard the plane. As this is an ongoing situation, no further information can be given at this time."