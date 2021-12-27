Sun Country Airlines cancels flight due to system outage

Amid winter weather woes at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Sun County Airlines is reporting a "network system outage" that resulted in the airline canceling all of its domestic flights prior to 8:00 a.m.

In a statement, Sun Country said the third party system outage affected all of their domestic flights. The airline has issued refunds to customers and waived change fees.

Sun Country said they are "executing our approved manual process and working closely with the FAA to clear flights for takeoff." The airlines said there may be some delays throughout their system, but they "feel confident" they will be able to operate the day's remaining flights.

The outage comes as hundreds of flights have been canceled nationwide due to staffing shortages tied to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.