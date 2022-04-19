As airlines continue to adjust as demand for airline travel continues to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, so do the routes in which they will serve.

Sun Country Airlines is no exception, and after experiencing high demand in the first quarter of the year, the airline is adjusting its summer flying schedule to eliminate two MSP routes, including long-haul service to Fairbanks, Alaska, and Honolulu, Hawaii, in 2022 as a result of high fuel costs.

Seasonal flights from MSP to Anchorage will continue, however.

In the first quarter of 2022, Sun Country grew by 30 percent versus the first quarter of 2019. In the process, it added new service to Vancouver, Burlington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Spokane, Jacksonville, Charleston and Savannah.

"We are hopeful we will be better positioned to serve our traveling public during what we expect to be a busy summer season," Wendy Burt, communications spokesperson for Sun Country Airlines told FOX 9.