3M is paying to clean up PFAS. But for how much longer?

The Brief 3M is required to pay for the clean-up of drinking water in the east metro after the company dumped PFAS chemical waste in the area for decades. There are currently 37 approved "active" projects underway, including a massive $330 million water treatment plant in Woodbury. 3M is now questioning whether some of the approved projects are "necessary".



Minnesota-based 3M is required to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up PFAS-contaminated drinking water in the Twin Cities after the company dumped chemical waste in the east metro for decades. But with money from a 2018 settlement agreement running out, the company is now pushing back on whether all of those projects are "reasonable and necessary."

3M settlement: 37 active water projects across the East Metro

By the numbers:

3M is required to pay for drinking water treatment projects in 15 East Metro communities affected by PFAS chemical contaminations as part of an $850 million settlement with the State of Minnesota.

A FOX 9 Investigators review of settlement records reveals there are currently 37 approved and "active" projects underway as part of the 2018 settlement, including the development of water treatment plants in Hastings, Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park.

One of the most expansive projects underway is a $330 million water treatment facility in Woodbury, which is the largest capital improvement project in the city’s history.

"We build for not just today, but for generations to come," said Jim Westerman, assistant public works director for the City of Woodbury.

The treatment plant is mostly funded by 3M settlement money. However, future funding is now in question.

"It was thought that operation and maintenance costs would be covered for 20 years for a municipality such as Woodbury under the settlement," Westerman said. "It’s come to light that may not be the case, there’s some uncertainty on that."

3M settlement fund projected to run out by 2027

What we know:

The state’s settlement money is projected to run out by 2027, but state regulators have long said any critical water projects would still be funded by 3M through an earlier agreement known as the 2007 consent order.

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency sent an email earlier this year to settlement group communities alerting them to 3M‘s objections, saying "3M does not believe the approved drinking water treatment projects are ‘reasonable and necessary.’"

This comes at a time when 3M faces nearly $14 billion in settlement payouts for PFAS contaminations across the country.

A spokesperson for 3M would not share concerns over any specific project but said in a statement that the company "has asked for an independent review of the way that settlement funds are being used by the state… including whether certain projects meet the standards set forth in the agreement."

During a recent settlement group meeting, state regulators said the fight over funding has now entered mediation.

"We very firmly believe those decisions made by the communities and MPCA and DNR very much meet those criteria," said Kirk Koudelka, assistant commissioner of the MPCA.

Why you should care:

3M dumped PFAS chemical waste in the east metro for decades, which contaminated the drinking water of more than 700,000 people. The company agreed to an $850 million settlement in 2018 after the State of Minnesota sued 3M.

PFAS chemicals are a class of chemicals that do not break down over time. They have been linked to a variety of serious health risks, including cancer. 3M manufactured the chemicals which it used to make products like Scotchgard.

What's next:

Community leaders in Woodbury are now being forced to consider a plan if the operating costs for its new treatment plan are not covered by settlement dollars.

"Each community is going to have to respond accordingly to their needs," Westerman said. "There could be some possible impacts to rate structures for utilities – but that’s a topic for council to make a decision on."