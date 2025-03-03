3M Open, PGA Tour agree to 5-year extension at TPC Twin Cities

article

The Brief The PGA Tour and 3M Open reached agreement on a 5-year extension on Monday to keep Minnesota's tour stop in Blaine through the 2030 season. TPC Twin Cities held the inaugural tournament in 2019 - Past champions include Matthew Wolff, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau, Lee Hodges and Jhonattan Vegas. The 3M Open will remain the penultimate event leading up to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.



Minnesota’s annual PGA Tour stop is staying in Blaine for at least another five years.

Officials with the PGA Tour and 3M Open announced Monday they’ve agreed to a five-year extension to keep the tournament in Blaine through 2030. This year was the final year of the current contract to have a tour event in Minnesota.

What it means

Why you should care:

It means Minnesota’s annual PGA Tour stop is here to stay through the rest of the decade. It provides an opportunity for local golf fans to see some of the best players in the game.

The 3M Open will be held July 21-27 at TPC Twin Cities, the week after the Open Championship. For the third straight season, it’ll be the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which means players on the verge of missing out on the PGA’s postseason will likely be in Blaine fighting for a top-70 spot.

What the PGA is saying

The Commish Reacts:

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement Monday about the tournament continuing in Blaine.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 3M and a passionate Minnesota fan base that supports every sport in every season, including the 3M Open from day one," Monahan said. "That same passion from 3M is on display each summer as they invest in their community and positively impact lives through the 3M Open."

Past Champions

Who has won the 3M Open?:

The 3M Open started had its inaugural tournament in 2019, with Matthew Wolff taking home the first title. Michael Thompson won the event in 2020, but the entire field had to play without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameron Champ shot 15-under par to win the tournament in 2021. Tony Finau, one of the top names in golf, shot 17-under par in 2022 to get the victory. Lee Hodges shot a blistering 24-under par to win the 3M Open in 2023, and last year, Jhonattan Vegas shot 17-under par to win the tournament by one stroke.