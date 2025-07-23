Frankie Capan III has something to prove at 3M Open

article

The Brief Dozens of the PGA Tour's top players are at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine for the 3M Open. Stillwater native Frankie Capan III is in the field. Jhonattan Vegas is back to defend his 2024 title. The signature hole at TPC Twin Cities is the Par-5 No. 18, which features a long approach shot over water if you hit a good drive off the tee. It makes for a dramatic finish.



The 3M Open tees off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine bright and early Thursday morning.

Stillwater native Frankie Capan III

What we know:

A lot of eyes will be on Frankie Capan III. The Stillwater native who grew up around North Oaks Country Club tees off at 2:11 p.m. He’s earned a spot in the field after declining an exemption last year, wanting to let his play get him in the field.

Capan has played in 20 events and has two top-25 finishes. He finished third in the Zurich Classic in late April, a team event with Jake Knapp. His top individual finish is a tie for 12th at the American Express Classic. He’s made just more than $600,00 on tour this season.

"I don't have a whole lot of expectation this week, just try to do my best, have fun. I would like to put on a show for everyone here and do my best to represent the state," Capan said Tuesday.

He played in the 3M Open in 2023 on a sponsor’s exemption and made the cut, but shot 2-over par 73 on Saturday. He needs a big showing to make the PGA’s postseason, currently in 147th in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 70 make it.

Jhonnatan Vegas back to defend

Why you should care:

Jhonattan Vegas shot a 1-under par 70 in the final round to win the 2024 3M Open by one shot over Max Greyserman, and two shots over Maverick McNealy and Matt Kuchar. Vegas got the win after taking second in the 2023 3M Open.

This year, he has his sights set on defending the trophy. In its existence, the 3M Open has never had a repeat winner. Vegas has two top-10s this year, including a fifth-place finish at the PGA Championship.

"It's massive, right? Every time you win obviously it's a huge boost of confidence. Like I said, it's exactly what happened to me last year here that kind of propelled to a pretty solid year this year. So it would mean a lot," Vegas said Wednesday. "It would really put me in a great position to make a great run through the FedExCup, which at the end of the day that's kind of what we all are fighting for this time of year."

Taking on the Par-5 No. 18 at TPC Twin Cities

Dig deeper:

The signature hold at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine is the Par-5 No. 18. The course is playing to a par-71 at more than 7,400 yards. No. 18 will play to 596 yards for the PGA Tour professionals this week.

They’ll have a decision to make after their tee shot. If they’re long and straight off the tee, they can try to hit the green with in two and have a putt for eagle. But it’s a long shot over water ranging anywhere from 220-270 yards, and if there’s wind, it makes it even more challenging. Last year, 46 balls went in the water through three rounds. Dozens more made a splash on Sunday as players had to go for it.

It’s a risk/reward shot, and makes for plenty of drama throughout the week in Blaine.