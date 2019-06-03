School lunch shaming decreasing, but still a problem in Minnesota
The number of school children who are at risk of getting lunch shamed is going down according to new information released by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.
Community optimistic Northstar rail could finally come to St. Cloud
It derailed nearly a decade ago but now there’s a renewed push to drive the Northstar Commuter Rail all the way to St. Cloud.
After 2 weekend fatalities, Metro Transit urging caution around light rail trains
A deadly accident involving a bicyclist and a Blue Line light rail train Monday night was the third incident involving a light rail train this year and the second of the long weekend.
Boy injured in Mall of America incident now home nearly 5 months later
Nearly five months after he was thrown from the third level of Mall of America, a young boy is now home recovering, according to a family update.
Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego
After serving a decade with Minneapolis Police Mounted Patrol, the department is saying goodbye to one of their police horses, which recently passed away.
Delta recommends flyers get to MSP 3 hours before flight during busy hours
At least one major airline is warning passengers taking off during busy airport hours to be there three hours ahead of their flight.
CEO for Minnesota-based air carrier Sun Country Airlines says company considering IPO
Discount air carrier Sun Country Airlines, based in Eagan, Minnesota, is prepping for a possible initial public offering, its CEO told transportation blog Skift in an interview Tuesday.
Woman diagnosed with terminal cancer gets to live dream with ride-along with St. Paul police
A former nurse from Eagan, battling terminal cancer, got to live out her dreams by going on patrol with the St. Paul Police Department.
Delta looking for nearly 1,000 new flight attendants
Have you ever wanted to travel the world?
Mayor, Chief respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo provided an update on Friday morning's deadly police shooting of an armed suspect.
Amazon workers at Shakopee warehouse protest on Prime Day
At least 100 employees at Amazon's warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota planned to walk off the job Monday as part of one of the largest Amazon strikes among its workers in the United States.
84-year-old man sketches St. Paul police officers
Ken Fox has been an artist since he was a kid but at age 84 his drawings are still bringing smiles.
6 injured in crash at Minneapolis bus shelter
Six people were injured when a van crashed into a Metro Transit bus shelter in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.
Sun Country passengers stranded due to recent system upgrade
More passengers are facing issues with Sun Country Airlines leaving them behind and the company is blaming a recent technology upgrade.
Como Zoo raising rare toad tadpoles to be released back into wild
The Como Zoo is helping to raise several hundred tadpoles that belong to a rare species of toad for release in Wyoming.
Man shot several times in car dies at hospital
Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in a car and later died at the hospital.
Mohamed Noor gives statement at sentencing
Former Minneapolis police officer read a statement to the court before he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for the deadly 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor sentenced to 12.5 years in prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Friday in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Man who threw 5-year-old boy from Mall of America balcony sentenced to 19 years in prison
The man who threw a five-year-old boy from the third floor balcony at the Mall of America was sentenced Monday to 19 years in prison.
Man who threw boy from Mall of America sentenced to 19 years
The man who threw a boy from the third floor of the Mall of America was sentenced Monday to 19 years in prison.