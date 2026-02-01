Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards earns 4th straight NBA All-Star nod
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Timberwolves' guard Anthony Edwards made franchise history on Sunday, earning his fourth straight trip to the NBA All-Star Game.
Anthony Edwards headed to All-Star Game
What we know:
Edwards was named a Western Conference All-Star reserve, marking his fourth consecutive appearance. He joins Kevin Garnett as the only Timberwolves' players with four or more consecutive All-Star selections. Edwards leads the Timberwolves in scoring, averaging 29.4 points per game. He has recorded 20 or more points in 21 straight games, tying a franchise record.
Edwards nearly got enough fan votes to earn an All-Star starting spot, but got edged out by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA All-Star Game format
Big picture view:
The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will feature a new format with two U.S. teams and one international team. The game will be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
Edwards' standout performances include a career-high 55 points against San Antonio and reaching 10,000 career points, becoming the third-youngest in NBA history to do so.
What we don't know:
Details about the specific team Edwards will play for in the All-Star Game are yet to be announced.
The Timberwolves are 31-19 on the season and in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference. The top six teams avoid the Play-In series in the NBA Playoffs. We also wait to see if the Timberwolves make any roster changes before the Feb. 4 trade deadline.
The Source: The Minnesota Timberwolves and NBA announced the All-Star reserves Sunday night.