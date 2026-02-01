Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards earns 4th straight NBA All-Star nod

article

The Brief Anthony Edwards was named a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Sunday for the fourth straight season. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 15. Edwards leads the Timberwolves with 29.4 points per game on the season, despite dealing with a right foot injury.



Minnesota Timberwolves' guard Anthony Edwards made franchise history on Sunday, earning his fourth straight trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

Anthony Edwards headed to All-Star Game

What we know:

Edwards was named a Western Conference All-Star reserve, marking his fourth consecutive appearance. He joins Kevin Garnett as the only Timberwolves' players with four or more consecutive All-Star selections. Edwards leads the Timberwolves in scoring, averaging 29.4 points per game. He has recorded 20 or more points in 21 straight games, tying a franchise record.

Edwards nearly got enough fan votes to earn an All-Star starting spot, but got edged out by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA All-Star Game format

Big picture view:

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will feature a new format with two U.S. teams and one international team. The game will be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Edwards' standout performances include a career-high 55 points against San Antonio and reaching 10,000 career points, becoming the third-youngest in NBA history to do so.

What we don't know:

Details about the specific team Edwards will play for in the All-Star Game are yet to be announced.

The Timberwolves are 31-19 on the season and in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference. The top six teams avoid the Play-In series in the NBA Playoffs. We also wait to see if the Timberwolves make any roster changes before the Feb. 4 trade deadline.